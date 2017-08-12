President Donald Trump Comments on Violent White Supremacist Rallies: ‘We ALL Must Be United’

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Donald Trump has commented on Saturday’s white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, writing on Twitter that “we ALL must be united and condemn all that hate stands for.”

“There is no place for this kind of violence in America. Lets come together as one,” he wrote.

We ALL must be united & condemn all that hate stands for. There is no place for this kind of violence in America. Lets come together as one! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 12, 2017

On Saturday, thousands of demonstrators, including white nationalists, white supremacists, and the alt-right, clashed with other protesters in Charlottesville, Va. early Saturday as the right wing groups planned to rally to defend a statue of Civil War confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from being removed.

Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe declared a state of emergency to assist in the state’s response, as did local officials. Although the rally was supposed to start at noon, police declared it an unlawful assembly and ordered people to disperse.

As images of the protests dominated social media and cable news, there was an increasing focus on Trump’s response and if/when he would actually make one. First Lady Melania Trump weighed in on the protests about a half hour before Trump sent his tweet.

Our country encourages freedom of speech, but let's communicate w/o hate in our hearts. No good comes from violence. #Charlottesville — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) August 12, 2017

The Charlottesville City Council voted to remove the Lee statue and to rename Lee Park to Emancipation Park. A number of municipalities across the country have also removed emblems from the Confederate era, including the Confederate flag.