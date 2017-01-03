In the weeks before the election, Hollywood figures unleashed a flood of videos urging voters to stop Donald Trump. That, obviously, didn’t happen.

But one of the groups that invested in the election has been renamed and, undaunted, debuted a new video on Tuesday urging members of Congress to obstruct Trump if he pursues “racist, sexist, anti-immigrant, anti-union, anti-environmental” policies.

“The majority of Americans, regardless of who they voted for, did not vote for racism, for sexism, or for xenophobia. And yet Donald Trump won,” the script reads.

Humanity for Progress, the successor to the group Humanity for Hillary, unveiled a video directed by Liz Garbus and featuring Sally Field, Jeffrey Wright, Lea DeLaria, Keegan Michael-Key, Rosie Perez, Steve Buscemi, Zoe Kazan, and developer Bruce Ratner, among others. It was co-written by Laura Dawn, who co-founded the group, and produced by co-founder Tanya Selvaratnam. The clip calls for viewers to tweet and email the video to members of Congress, and to sign a petition at MoveOn.org.

“We know the majority of the American people, regardless of who they voted for, do not want a regime that permits hate and monied interests to run rampant,” Garbus said in a statement.

Will it have an impact? Also, after Trump’s election, there has been some consternation on whether the videos actually reinforced the idea that Hillary Clinton was the candidate of the elites, and even Tina Fey made light of them, but Humanity for Progress says that their memes were viewed more than 50 million times during the campaign. Given the Republican control of Congress, the video is obviously aimed at generating energy among those opposed to Trump, and is a bet that celebrity activism if far from futile in the new dynamics of D.C.

Watch the video below: