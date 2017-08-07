Trump Fires Off New Twitter Attack on Media, Democratic Critic: ‘He Cried Like a Baby’

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump, out of Washington for a 17-day trip to Bedminster, N.J., again unleashed a torrent of tweets railing against the media and a Democratic critic.

The latest tweets are a counter notions that Trump’s new chief of staff, John Kelly, is tempering the president’s social media use.

Instead, Trump railed against The New York Times, again calling it “failing.” The Times on Sunday published a story on how potential GOP candidates are lining up for 2020 should Trump choose not to run for another term.

The failing @nytimes, which has made every wrong prediction about me including my big election win (apologized), is totally inept! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2017

While reporters and editors from the Times and other publications did some post-election reviews, the Times did not apologize.

Trump also again called the Russian collusion story “fake news,” while touting some of his achievements while in office. He was pushing back against reports of recent polling showing that Trump’s support has eroded. Instead, he pointed to the size of his crowds at recent rallies.

The Trump base is far bigger & stronger than ever before (despite some phony Fake News polling). Look at rallies in Penn, Iowa, Ohio……. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2017

…and West Virginia. The fact is the Fake News Russian collusion story, record Stock Market, border security, military strength, jobs….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2017

… Supreme Court pick, economic enthusiasm, deregulation & so much more have driven the Trump base even closer together. Will never change! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2017

Hard to believe that with 24/7 #Fake News on CNN, ABC, NBC, CBS, NYTIMES & WAPO, the Trump base is getting stronger! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2017

Trump also pushed back on the idea that his trip is a 17-day vacation, writing that he was “working hard from New Jersey while White House goes through long planned renovation. Going to New York next week for more meetings.”

But his most biting attacks were reserved for Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), who had just appeared on CNN to talk about the Trump-Russia investigation. Trump apparently had been watching the news network. Blumenthal urged that the investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller continue, and noted that the probe included whether there was potential collusion by the Trump campaign and obstruction of justice.

Interesting to watch Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut talking about hoax Russian collusion when he was a phony Vietnam con artist! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2017

Never in U.S.history has anyone lied or defrauded voters like Senator Richard Blumenthal. He told stories about his Vietnam battles and…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2017

…conquests, how brave he was, and it was all a lie. He cried like a baby and begged for forgiveness like a child. Now he judges collusion? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2017

During his first campaign for the Senate in 2010, Blumenthal said that “on a few occasions” he misspoke about his military service, making it sound as if he served in Vietnam while he served during the war. That year, he soundly defeated Linda McMahon for the Senate seat. She now serves as Trump’s administrator of the Small Business Administration.

Blumenthal responded later with his own tweets, calling Trump’s attacks “bullying.”

Mr. President: Your bullying hasn't worked before and it won't work now. No one is above the law. — Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) August 7, 2017