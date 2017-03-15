Rachel Maddow revealed portions of a 2005 tax return from President Trump on Tuesday, in a moment that drew much of the political world’s attention and anticipation, but still left lingering questions.
The two pages of the return showed that Trump and his wife Melania paid $5.3 million in income taxes and $31 million in the “alternative minimum tax” on income of more than $150 million. It included a $105 million writedown on losses.
The two pages of the return actually were first published on David Cay Johnston’s DCReport.org before they were revealed on Maddow’s show. Johnston, a veteran investigative reporter, obtained the tax returns when they showed up in his mailbox, he said. He then brought the story to Maddow’s show.
“This describes the types of income, but not the sources,” Johnston said on Maddow’s show.
The revelation was expected to give Maddow’s show a ratings spike, after she already has enjoyed higher viewership since Trump took office. But given the buildup in the hour or so before the Tuesday broadcast, her scoop was a bit overhyped.
Maddow herself opened her show suggesting that that the documents they had were just a start to perhaps more revelations later, and she devoted the opening segment of her show to running through many of the stories she has featured in recent weeks, including Trump and his associates ties to Russian officials.
The information from the 2005 returns contained no such revelation. The White House, aware that the report was coming, even disclosed figures from the documents about a half-hour before Maddow’s show started.
“It is totally illegal to steal and publish tax returns. The dishonest media can continue to make this part of their agenda, while the president will focus on his, which includes tax reform that will benefit all Americans,” the White House said in a statement.
Maddow, however, said that “for the record, the First Amendment gives us the right to publish the return.”
The bigger intrigue may be in who leaked the two pages, which were labeled “client copy.” Johnston didn’t discount that Trump, or one of his associates, may have leaked the documents.
“It could have been leaked by someone in his own direction,” he said, as Twitter ran the gamut of theories that Trump may be intent on distracting from the negative attention to Republican efforts to repeal and replace Obamacare.
For their part, rival CNN reported on the revelation of Trump’s tax returns, but it was only one story among others on Tuesday evening, including a report that the proposed healthcare bill was in for some revisions.
Trump declined to release his tax returns during the presidential campaign, breaking with the precedent extending to the early 1970s in which presidential nominees disclose those forms. Rivals tried to make an issue out of it during debates, but Trump claimed that he could not disclose them because he was under audit.
Who’s up for releasing Maddow’s returns??
a repulsive troll
America can thank MSNBC and Maddow for exposing how hateful and horrible the liberal left media has become. The commercial advertisers attached to her show should be prepared for a complete boycott of their products. Also, will somebody accidentally leak Maddow’s social security number as freedom of information.
Lane, you might be wasting your time. no one cares what she thinks. she’s obsoleted herself by spewing fake news
This lunatic has no idea what she is looking at and neither would most Americans.. Who in their right mind cares what is on Trump’s tax returns. Trump is working for free and is doing the work that has been needed for decades; FRAUD Obama did nothing but add tens of thousands of employees who sit around and play games and watch porn. All of them will be gone along with Obama loyalists. The insane federal budget will shrink as a direct result of Trump’s actions to rid fraud, waste and duplication. He works, ignoring these fools who do nothing but criticize his every move to Make American Great again. No matter what these idiots say or do, Trump will prevail. Maddow should move in with Barbra Streisand and they can eat pancakes until they explode.
Rachet MadCow is one of the biggest blowhards on TV. Lets publish her personal documents.
Why is this news? Who cares about what his taxes were in 2005? One things for sure, he paid a lot of taxes. Someone improperly copied his return and sent it to the journalist. I don’t see how that gives a journalist the right to publish it. Unless Trump gave permission, why would you print it? I work in banking. I would be in trouble if I told or showed people my customers tax returns without consent.
Yeeech she’s such a slimey lizard. Crawling around in the muck of slander and gossip pretendng like she’s some kind of dignitary fronting info as supposed news. She’s a disgrace on the media and the legends of our respect.
Trumps people leaked it themselves as a distraction and she fell for it.
Thanks Rachel for doing Donald the service of showing that he made a lot of money and that he paid a decent amount of tax. Without the sources of income, it’s just a corroboration of what he’s been saying. Who’s side are you on???? You are such a little ratings bitch. I swore I was over you after all your smug reporting in the final months of the election, but you got me back with the Russian stuff which is excellent. This latest thing seems like just a cheap ratings grab that does not further any case against Trump.