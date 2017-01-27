President Donald Trump weighed in on a range of issues — including Madonna’s speech at the Women’s March on Washington and “Saturday Night Live” writer Katie Rich who was suspended after tweeting a joke about Trump’s youngest son, Barron — during an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity broadcast Thursday night.

“A person from ‘Saturday Night Live’ was terrible,” Trump told Hannity, referring to Rich. “It’s a failing show. It’s not funny. Alec Baldwin’s a disaster. He’s terrible on the show and, by the way, I don’t mind some humor but it’s terrible. But for them to attack, for NBC to attack my 10-year-old son —”

“Horrible,” Hannity said.

“It’s a disgrace,” Trump continued. “He’s a great boy. And it’s not an easy thing for him. Believe me.”

Rich was suspended from the NBC show after predicting on Twitter that Barron would become “this country’s first homeschool shooter.” Rich has since deleted the tweet and wrote an apology: “I sincerely apologize for the insensitive tweet. I deeply regret my actions & offensive words. It was inexcusable & I’m so sorry.” The White House issued a statement asking for privacy for Trump’s 10-year-old son.

During the same interview — during which Trump doubled down on building a wall, spoke about his Supreme Count pick and gave a tour of the Oval Office — the president reacted to Madonna’s speech during the Women’s March on Washington.

“Honestly, she’s disgusting,” Trump told Hannity. “I think she hurt herself very badly. I think she hurt her own…”

“Cause,” Hannity interjected.

“I thought her and a couple of others,” Trump went on. “But I thought what she said was disgraceful to our country.”

Although the pop star and provocateur’s overarching message was intended to be, “We choose love,” a different quote ended up making headlines. “Yes, I’m angry. Yes, I am outraged,” Madonna said. “Yes, I have thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House. But I know that this won’t change anything.”

Watch the clips about “SNL” and Madonna here:

Watch the full interview below: