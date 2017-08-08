Trump Warns North Korea That Continued Threat Will Be Met With ‘Fire and Fury’

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump, reacting to reports that North Korea has made a nuclear weapon that can fit inside its missiles, warned that Pyongyang will face “fire and fury” if they continue to make threats to the United States.

“North Korea best not make anymore threats to the United States. They will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen,” Trump said as he held a discussion on the opioid crisis at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J.

“He has been very threatening beyond a normal state, and as I said they will be met with fire, fury and frankly power the likes of which this world has never seen before.”

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un reacted angrily to the United Nations Security Council over the weekend after it voted unanimously to impose new sanctions on the country because if its intercontinental ballistic missile testing. The sanctions make drastic cuts to North Korea’s export revenue.

Earlier in the day, Trump tweeted, “After many years of failure, countries are coming together to finally address the dangers posed by North Korea. We must be tough & decisive!”

Trump is in the midst of what he has characterized as a working vacation in Bedminster as the White House undergoes renovations.

Trump retweeted a Fox & Friends report about North Korea’s nuclear capabilities. Trump’s U.N. ambassador, Nikki Haley, declined to comment on the report, which cited unnamed sources.