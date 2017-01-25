In his first television interview since taking office, President Donald Trump said the construction of a wall at the United States-Mexico border will begin “within months.”

ABC News published an excerpt from the interview on Wednesday morning. Trump’s full sit-down with anchor David Muir will air as a primetime special on Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET.

When asked when construction would begin, Trump replied, “as soon as we can, as soon as we can physically do it.”

“I would say in months,” the president added. “Certainly planning is starting immediately.”

Trump also admitted U.S. taxpayers would foot the cost of the wall and Mexico would pay the U.S. back “100%.” Exactly what form that reimbursement would be was unclear.

“All it is, is we’ll be reimbursed at a later date from whatever transaction we make from Mexico,” he said. “I’m just telling you there will be a payment. It will be in a form, perhaps a complicated form. What I’m doing is good for the United States. It’s also going to be good for Mexico. We want to have a very stable, very solid Mexico.”

Enrique Peña Nieto, the president of Mexico, has said that his country will “of course not pay” for the wall.

Securing the United States border was a campaign promise made by Trump during the election, with his supporters frequently chanting “build the wall” at his rallies.

Check out an excerpt of the ABC News interview with Trump below: