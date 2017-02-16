President Trump accused much of the news media of being “out of control,” saying at a White House press conference that “many reporters will not tell you the truth.”

“The press has become so dishonest that if we don’t talk about it we are doing a tremendous disservice to American people,” Trump told reporters.

His comments came amid reports that members of Trump’s campaign team were in contact with Russian officials. Various stories in the Washington Post, The New York Times and CNN have cited unnamed intelligence and other sources.

Trump has lashed out at the reports in a tweet on Thursday, even saying the media should apologize.

“Leaking, and even illegal classified leaking, has been a big problem in Washington for years. Failing @nytimes (and others) must apologize!” Trump posted.

The purpose of his impromptu press conference was to announce Alexander Acosta as his next nominee for labor secretary, after Andrew Puzder withdrew from consideration. But it quickly veered off into Trump’s attack on the media, as well as an opportunity for him to recite his agenda and accomplishments.

“I am here following through on what I pledged to do,” he said, vowing that he would take the message directly to the American people.

He said that the media “is attacking our administration because they know that we are following through on our pledges to the American people, and they are not happy about it.”

He pushed back against media reports that his administration was in “chaos,” instead saying that it was running like a “fine-tuned machine.”

Acosta served in the administration of President George W. Bush as assistant attorney general in the civil rights division, and was a member of the National Labor Relations Board. He also has been a dean of Florida International University’s College of Law.

“He has had a tremendous career,” Trump said, adding that he has been through Senate confirmation three times.

Trump also said that he met with prominent donor Paul Singer, who had opposed his candidacy and has become a “strong ally.”

“It’s all about unification — we are unifying the party and hopefully we will be unifying the country,” he said.