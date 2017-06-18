Trump Lawyer Denies President Is Under Investigation, Despite Tweet

A lawyer for Donald Trump said on Sunday that the president is not under investigation for firing former FBI director James Comey, contradicting a tweet that Trump sent on Friday that seemed to confirm a report from the Washington Post

Attorney Jay Sekulow spoke with Jake Tapper on CNN to attempt to clear up any miscommunication caused by Trump’s tweet.

“Let me be clear — the president’s not under investigation, as James Comey said in his testimony, that the president was not the target of investigation on three different occasions,” Sekulow said. “The president is not a subject or target of an investigation. That tweet was in response to a Washington Post story that ran with five unnamed sources — without identifying the agencies they represented — saying that the special council had brought down his investigation to include the president. We’ve had no indication of that.”

When asked why Trump would verify false reports, Sekulow defended his client, adding, “There should be no confusion, no confusion. The president is not under investigation.”

Trump previously admitted in an interview with NBC News’ Lester Holt days after Comey’s May 9 ousting that the ongoing Russia investigation influenced his decision to terminate the director. Robert Mueller, who served as FBI director before Comey, later took over the investigation. Comey, who testified before Congress last week, indicated that he told Trump on multiple occasions, upon the president’s insistence, that he was not under investigation during the Russia probe.

