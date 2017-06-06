Donald Trump Lashes Out at Mainstream Media – Again

President Donald Trump lashed out Tuesday at criticism of his “honest and unfiltered” use of social media, blaming “the FAKE MSM” for trying to get him to stop.

The FAKE MSM is working so hard trying to get me not to use Social Media. They hate that I can get the honest and unfiltered message out. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 6, 2017

Trump poured scorn on CNN, ABC, NBC, CBS, The New York Times, and the Washington Post, calling them purveyors of “fake news.” Left out of the roll call was Fox News.

Sorry folks, but if I would have relied on the Fake News of CNN, NBC, ABC, CBS, washpost or nytimes, I would have had ZERO chance winning WH — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 6, 2017

The president’s early-morning Twitter tirade generated its own backlash from opponents who certainly see his social-media use as “unfiltered” but hardly “honest.” Critics pointed to various falsehoods and misleading statements Trump has put out via Twitter.

The lash-out from the White House came a day after Trump castigated the mainstream media for “working hard to sell” London Mayor Sadiq Khan’s message to Londoners not to be cowed by the terrorist attack in the British capital over the weekend that killed seven people. Khan, London’s first Muslim mayor, said Trump quoted his remarks out of context and called on the British government to cancel the president’s upcoming state visit.