Donald Trump Jr. Posts Emails of Russian Offer of Hillary Clinton Dirt: ‘I Love It’

Donald Trump Jr. posted a chain of emails he had with a music publicist who set up his meeting last year with a Russian lawyer, offering damaging information about Hillary Clinton.

According to the email chain, the publicist, Rob Goldstone, wrote in the email that the “Russian government lawyer” had “sensitive information” that was “part of Russia and its government’s support for Mr. Trump.”

Trump Jr. replied that “If it’s what you say I love it especially later in the summer.”

In a statement, Trump Jr. said that “in order to be totally transparent, I am releasing the entire email chain of my emails with Rob Goldstone about the meeting on June 9, 2016. To put this in context, this occurred before the current Russian fever was in vogue.”

Trump Jr. tweeted out the email chain just before the New York Times posted a story on their contents.

The email was forwarded to Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law, and campaign manager Paul Manafort.

Goldstone wrote in the email that “the Crown prosecutor of Russia met with his father Aras this morning and in their meeting offered to provide the Trump campaign with some official documents and information that would incriminate Hillary and her dealings with Russia and would be very useful to your father. This is obviously very high level and sensitive information but is part of Russia and its government’s support for Mr. Trump — helped along by Aras and Emin.”

The meeting was with Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya inside Trump Tower on June 9, and also was attended by Manafort and Kushner. As the story unfolded over the weekend in the New York Times, Trump Jr. said that Veselnitskaya did not reveal any substantive information.

Trump Jr. is scheduled to be a guest on Fox News’ “Hannity” on Tuesday.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said, “There’s no escaping it. The Trump Campaign’s inner circle met with an agent of a hostile foreign power to influence the outcome of an American election.”