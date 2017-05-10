President Trump Defends James Comey Firing, Blasts Opposition in Early Morning Tweets

News Editor, Online @SethMKelley
Donald Trump
AP/REX/Shutterstock

President Donald Trump lashed out in a series of nine tweets Wednesday morning — two of which were retweets of Drudge Report articles — to defend his sudden firing of FBI Director James Comey, and combat those who have been critical of his decision since it happened on Tuesday.

Starting shortly after 7 a.m. ET, Trump began by tweeting that Comey was disliked by many Democrats. “The Democrats have said some of the worst things about James Comey, including the fact that he should be fired, but now they play so sad!” he wrote, adding that the former FBI Director will be replaced by someone who “will do a far better job.”

Trump also predicted that those who have been critical of him now will come around. “When things calm down, they will be thanking me!” he wrote.

The president then called for an investigation of Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) who had been critical of his decision to fire Comey, calling it an “abuse of power” on CNN. Blumenthal has been an outspoken critic of the president.

Related

Donald Trump James Comey

Celebrities React to FBI Director James Comey Getting Fired

“‘Richie’ devised one of the greatest military frauds in U.S. history,” Trump tweeted, referring to Blumenthal’s 2010 Senate campaign when he admitted to misspeaking about serving the the Vietnam War. “He should be the one who is investigated for his acts,” Trump rallied.

Finally, Trump called a CNN report that claimed Roger Stone was among those who recommended Trump fire Comey. “Have not spoken to Roger in a long time – had nothing to do with my decision,” Trump retorted.

Trump fired Comey without warning on Tuesday on the recommendation of both Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and Attorney General Jeff Sessions. The reason cited for the firing was Comey’s handling of the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server while she was secretary of state.

The motion caused an uproar of reactions. Questions have been raised from the political left about other potential reasons for the sudden movie considering the FBI is currently investigating the Trump campaign’s ties to Russian sources related to the hacking attacks during the 2016 campaign.

President Trump’s plans on Wednesday include a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at the White House.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Biz News from Variety

    Loading
    ad