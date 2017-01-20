Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States on Friday in an inauguration ceremony that went mostly smoothly.

Outside the official ceremony, protesters took to the streets of D.C., clashing at times with law enforcement and counter-protesters.

The culmination of the inauguration was Trump’s address, where he repeated many of the populist statements that he used on the campaign trail, ending with his now infamous slogan, “Make America Great Again!”

While many Trump supporters may have found his words inspiring, some members of press found the speech to be “divisive and dark.”

The internet had a field day with the speech, comparing it to a fictional villain’s speech from “The Dark Knight Rises.”

While the transfer of power was taking place at the capitol, there was also one on social media. President Obama made a series of optimistic tweets before the official @POTUS account was switched over to Donald Trump.

The Twitter transfer didn’t go smoothly, as observant followers realized the cover image for Trump’s new account was actually from Obama’s inauguration.

Online criticism came elsewhere, especially Hollywood.

And even Variety’s own TV critic.

After the inauguration ceremony, Trump kept with tradition.

President Trump Walks Briefly Along Inaugural Parade Route

But even the parade was met with protest.

Protests Turn Violent Blocks From Inaugural Parade Route

The civil unrest only escalated as inauguration day dragged on.

At Least 95 Arrested, Limousine Set on Fire in Post-Inauguration Trump Protests

As the sun settles in D.C. and the President and First Lady head to the official inaugural balls, another day of protest is planned for Saturday, both in Washington, D.C. and around the nation.