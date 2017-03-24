As Republican efforts to repeal and replace Obamacare failed to even make it to the House floor on Friday, Speaker Paul Ryan said that the failure was a “setback, no two ways about it.”

Ryan appeared at a press conference about a half hour after the GOP made the decision to pull the repeal-and-replace legislation before it came to a vote, dealing a major setback to the party’s agenda and that of President Trump.

“I wish we had the consensus we needed to bring a bill to the floor to replace it,” Ryan said. “We needed 216 people. We were close. But we didn’t have 216 people.”

He said that “Obamacare is the law of the land. It will remain the law of the land until it is replaced.” He continued to insist that the Affordable Care Act, passed in 2010, would not survive in its current form.

He also suggested that one of the problems was in timing and governance, as the Republicans find themselves in control of Congress and the White House.

“Moving from an opposition party to a governing party comes with growing pains,” Ryan said. “And we’re feeling those growing pains today. We came really close today, but we came up short. I spoke to the President just a little while ago and I told him the best thing to do was to pull this bill and he agreed with that.”

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said that the decision to pull the bill was “pretty exciting for us” and called it a “victory.”

Ryan said that the failure of the healthcare bill would make GOP plans to do tax reform “more difficult, but not impossible.”