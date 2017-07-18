Trump Addresses Health Care Bill Fail: ‘We Were Let Down’

Donald Trump
President Donald Trump tweeted in response to news that broke late on Monday that the Senate will focus on repealing the Affordable Care Act, after efforts to find a replacement could not find enough support.

“We were let down by all of the Democrats and a few Republicans. Most Republicans were loyal, terrific & worked really hard,” Trump tweeted, promising, “We will return!”

Trump advised that his plan going forward is to let “ObamaCare fail and then come together” to attempt rebuild the healthcare system. “Stay tuned!” he teased.

Senate leader Mitch McConnell announced the day before that, “Regretfully, it is now apparent that the effort to repeal and immediately replace the failure of Obamacare will not be successful.”

The statement came after two more senators announced that they would not support Republican healthcare legislation. McConnell called for a vote “in the coming days” to repeal the existing plan, but there are doubts that enough Republican senators would vote for a repeal only.

Trump alluded to that reality on Twitter Tuesday morning when he railed against the existing political system. “With only a very small majority, the Republicans in the House & Senate need more victories next year since Dems totally obstruct, no votes!” he wrote. “8 Dems control Senate. Crazy!”

The 2016 election gave the Republican party a majority in the House of Representatives and the Senate, as well as the presidency. And, yet, Trump’s administration has yet to pass any pieces of major legislation since he took office nearly six months ago.

  1. J.Leland says:
    July 18, 2017 at 7:34 am

    The Affordable Care Act needs fixing, not a repeal or replacement.

