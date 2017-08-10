Trump Doubles Down on ‘Fire and Fury’ Comment: ‘Maybe It Wasn’t Tough Enough’

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump defended his heated rhetoric toward North Korea, telling reporters that his threat to unleash “fire and fury” may not have been “tough enough.”

“North Korea better get its act together if they’ll be in trouble like few nations have ever been in trouble in this world,” he said.

Trump, at his golf course in Bedminster, N.J., defended the tone of his remarks in the past few days. He said, “It’s about time someone stood up for the people of our country.”

Trump earlier this week said that if North Korea did not stop threatening the United States, “They will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen.”

Trump’s comments set off a new round of back-and-forth rhetoric about the situation on the Korean peninsula, as the regime of Kim Jong-un said that it was working on a plan to strike near Guam, a U.S. territory, by mid-August. The country has been developing a long-range missile program, along with nuclear capabilities. The Washington Post reported earlier this week that the regime has developed the capability to miniaturize a nuclear weapon on a warhead.

Trump also criticized Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for not getting repeal and replace legislation passed in Congress.

Trump was asked whether McConnell should step down. He said if McConnell is unable to get a host of GOP priorities done, like healthcare and tax reform, “Then you can ask me that question.”

