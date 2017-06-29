President Trump to Nominate Brendan Carr to FCC

President Trump intends to nominate Brendan Carr, the FCC’s general counsel and a close associate to Chairman Ajit Pai, to fill a vacancy on the commission.

Carr, a Republican appointee, may have an easier time for Senate confirmation if his nomination is paired with that of Jessica Rosenworcel, a Democrat. Earlier this month, Trump announced that he intended to nominate Rosenworcel to fill another vacancy on the commission.

If confirmed, Carr’s tenure would be through June 13, 2023.

Carr’s nomination has been rumored for some time. Before becoming general counsel this year, he had served as Pai’s wireless, public safety, and international legal adviser. He also was an attorney at the firm Wiley Rein.

Since Trump’s inauguration, the FCC has been running with two vacancies, leaving two Republicans, Pai and Michael O’Rielly, and one Democrat, Mignon Clyburn.

Another vacancy is on the horizon. Clyburn’s term expires on Friday, although she can continue to serve on the commission until next year, or until the Senate confirms a successor.

In a statement, Pai said, “Brendan has a distinguished record of public service, having worked at the agency for over five years, including most recently as the FCC’s general counsel. In particular, Brendan’s expertise on wireless policy and public safety will be a tremendous asset to the Commission.”

Pai also will face confirmation for another five-year term. Trump renominated him earlier this year after appointing him chairman of the FCC shortly after the inauguration.