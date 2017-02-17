President Trump continued his attacks on the news media on Friday by tweeting his disdain for a number of media outlets and accusing them of being the “enemy of the American people.”
Trump originally tweeted — then deleted — a similar post that did not include CBS and ABC. The latter two networks have not been among his most frequent targets.
Trump’s blustery press conference on Thursday, lasting almost 80 minutes, drew negative reaction from commentators on the networks, and some pushback from journalists, including Shepard Smith on Fox News and Jake Tapper on CNN. CBS News’ Scott Pelley opened his Thursday broadcast by saying, “Today we learned the length of the president’s short fuse — 28 days.”
While Trump has attacked the media throughout the campaign and his presidency, his accusation that reporters are enemies of the American people adds more fuel to his effort to discredit the profession. He previously has referred to the low approval numbers for the news media in general, and at his press conference on Thursday, told reporters that “the public doesn’t believe you.” His senior adviser, Stephen Bannon, has referred to the media as the “opposition party.”
Some of the reaction from the media was of amusement.
Trump IS the enemy of the people in everything he says and does. Enough of him aleady.
The leftmedia is the opposition party whenever anyone other than a Democrat is in office…at which point, they are the slobbering hand-licking lapdog party.
– Krumhorn
I feel your embarrassment – Not to feel sanctimonious as a neighbour and friend ( Canadian ) but you folks have one crazy President
It is actually very scary to watch that so many Americans are listening to him and his advisors to disrespect the main stream media and the pundits in what they are trying to report. He is using the fear factor to keep everyone focused on the BS he is sending out about safety and fear so they can strip away all your rights and freedoms before you can react. Next he will be a war president and then the shit really starts – good luck neighbours.
No embarassment here. He’s saying everything I’ve longer to hear for decades. Even if he is sloppy with his facts, that’s nothing compared to the manufactured uproars of the leftmedia. And the best thing is that he is doing exactly what needs to be done.
God bless him! He sets the lefties’ hair on fire and their heads literally explode right before our eyes.
– Krumhorn