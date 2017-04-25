President Trump Hosts Conservative Media at White House Reception

Dozens of members of the conservative media attended a reception at the White House on Monday, where President Trump spoke to reporters and personalities whom he’s said have, at times, covered him more fairly than the mainstream press.

Among those present was Charlie Spiering, White House correspondent for Breitbart News, who tweeted that Trump spoke for more than a half an hour. The White House later allowed Trump’s remarks to be on the record.

According to Spiering. Trump spoke about Syria, North Korea, immigration, and infrastructure spending.

When asked about Assad’s existing stockpile of chemical weapons, Trump responded, “Wait and see if he uses them again, OK?” Spiering tweeted. He also said Assad’s regime “duped” the Obama administration into thinking they got rid of chemical weapons.

On North Korea, according to Spiering, Trump said, “This should have been done by Obama and it should have been done by every president since, really, Clinton.”

He wrote that Trump advisers Steve Bannon, Reince Priebus, Gary Cohn, and Jared Kushner stopped in at the meeting.

According to Politico, there were about 50 attendees from Breitbart, Daily Caller, the Washington Free Beacon, Christian Broadcast Network, and radio hosts including Laura Ingraham. The meeting was held in the Roosevelt Room of the White House.

Trump has previously held gatherings for local and national TV anchors. This was his first for conservative media specifically.