In just over four weeks in office, President Trump has set records — something he says he loves, no matter if they are positive or negative.

First, some of the negative: Record crowds greeted not his inauguration, but protests the next day. He has a record low approval rating for a new president at this time in office. Faced with Democratic opposition, the Senate has yet to approve all of his cabinet picks.

The positive: “There are those that say I’ve done more than anybody in the first 100 days,” he declared in an interview on Tuesday on “Fox & Friends,” while acknowledging that his “messaging isn’t good.”

Despite his propensity for hyperbole, Trump’s speech to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday will be a chance for him to improve on that message and to outline, perhaps in more concrete detail, just how he’ll follow through on the claim to being the doer-to-end-all-doers in the White House. This isn’t a State of the Union address, but a tradition among new occupants of the Oval Office to address lawmakers, with the benefit of drawing roadblock coverage across broadcast and cable networks.

Already, the White House seems to have teased the speech with reports that Trump is open to immigration reform — including a pathway to legal status — despite the rhetoric of his campaign. As happened with his Supreme Court announcement and some of his executive orders, there will be a level of suspense in whether Trump will talk about immigration reform to the lawmakers. That will say a lot on how serious he is about making such a move.

The number that Trump undoubtedly will watch is the viewership, and he’s got a figure to compare it with: President Barack Obama’s first address to a joint session of Congress drew 52.4 million viewers on Feb. 24, 2009.

Follow along for the latest updates from the speech: