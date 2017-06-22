Donald Trump Admits He Has No Tapes of Comey Talks

No, Donald Trump does not have secret recordings of conversations with ousted FBI Director James Comey, so says the President himself.

“With all of the recently reported electronic surveillance, intercepts, unmasking and illegal leaking of information, I have no idea whether there are ‘tapes’ or recordings of my conversations with James Comey, but I did not make, and do not have, any such recordings,” Trump said in a series of tweets on Thursday morning.

…whether there are "tapes" or recordings of my conversations with James Comey, but I did not make, and do not have, any such recordings. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2017

His admission comes after Trump previously teased that there might be secret recordings of conversations between Comey and himself. Three days after Comey was fired in May, Trump ignited a firestorm of speculation when he tweeted, “James Comey better hope that there are no ‘tapes’ of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press!”

James Comey better hope that there are no "tapes" of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2017

Since then, Trump has neither confirmed nor denied the existence of such tapes. Comey recently shared details with his interactions with the President in a highly publicized hearing before the Senate Intelligence Committee. The former FBI Director has said that he was worried Trump might lie about their interactions, and therefore shared the contents of detailed unclassified memos Comey took following their meetings.

Trump teased the tapes on June 9, telling reporters that he would reveal whether or not they exist “maybe sometime in the very near future.” “You are going to be very disappointed when you hear the answer,” he later added.