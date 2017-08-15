Trump Retweets, Then Deletes, Image of Train Crashing Into ‘CNN’

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump retweeted, then deleted, a user’s meme of a “Trump train” plowing into a human with a CNN logo on their face.

The meme was similar to one that Trump retweeted in July, which featured Trump at a wrestling event smacking down a man with a CNN logo superimposed on his head.

A White House official told NBC News that the image was “inadvertently posted,” then deleted.

WH official tells @kwelkernbc this image RT'd by @realDonaldTrump was "inadvertently posted" and when "noticed it was immediately deleted" pic.twitter.com/rnzEqNR7RP — Monica Alba (@albamonica) August 15, 2017

Trump on Monday called CNN’s Jim Acosta “fake news,” after the CNN correspondent pressed him on why the White House did not hold a press conference as had been announced last week.

Earlier in the day, Trump called out the KKK, neo-Nazis and white supremacists who took part in violent and deadly protests over the weekend in Charlottesville. Acosta asked Trump why he didn’t condemn the groups earlier, and Trump responded, “I did condemn. They have been condemned.”

On Saturday, Heather Heyer, 32, was killed when the driver of a car plowed through the crowd of counter-protesters in Charlottesville. The driver, James Alex Fields, 20, of Ohio, was charged with second degree murder.

Trump has frequently taken to Twitter to attack CNN and other outlets as “fake news,” and has from time to time retweeted supporters who also slam the news outlet.