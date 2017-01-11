Donald Trump’s relationship with the news media have always been contentious, but his first major press conference in months gave a preview of the conflict to come once he reaches the White House.

A key moment came when Trump refused to take a question from CNN’s Jim Acosta, after the network published the bombshell report on Tuesday that intelligence officials, in briefing the president-elect, included a 2-page summary of a dossier that made unsubstantiated claims that Russians held compromising information about him.

“I am not going to give you a question. You are fake news,” Trump said.

Trump did call later on another CNN reporter — Jeremy Diamond — but he blasted media outlets that he claims traffic in “fake news.” “They are very, very dishonest people.”

Afterward, CNN’s Jake Tapper said that Trump’s spokesman was conflating what CNN was reporting with what BuzzFeed posted later on Tuesday, the full dossier of unverified information. Tapper called that BuzzFeed posting “irresponsible,” and was clearly irked that the site’s reporting was being conflated with CNN’s more careful story, which did not include the dossier or the allegations made in it.

Watch the video below:

Donald Trump refuses to take a question from CNN's Senior White House Correspondent @Acosta https://t.co/SYIPLekALG https://t.co/Im5Dlc38B4 — CNN (@CNN) January 11, 2017

Trump actually started his press conference by praising the outlets that chose not to report the contents of the uncorroborated dossier, saying that he had “great respect for news and freedom of the press.” He even said that those organizations that avoided the dossier’s allegations were “up a notch” in his mind.

Trump also gave an explanation for why he had gone so long without a press conference, after holding so many before he captured the nomination. “We stopped giving them because we were getting inaccurate news.” Perhaps it’s a signal of how the Trump White House will judge whether to hold such press conferences when he is president.