President Trump Blocks Chrissy Teigen on Twitter

Chrissy Teigen was blocked on Twitter by President Donald Trump after years of prodding.
The tweet that prompted Trump to block Teigen came in response to his July 23 message, “It’s very sad that Republicans, even some that were carried over the lines on my back, do very little to protect their President.”
Teigen replied, “lol no one likes you.”
On Tuesday morning the model and television personality shared a screenshot, and wrote, “After 9 years of hating Donald J. Trump, telling him ‘lol no one likes you’ was the straw.”
Teigen has used Twitter in the past to share her disdain for the president. In November, Teigen slammed Trump on the social media platform for asking the cast of “Hamilton” to apologize after Vice President Mike Pence was booed at a performance of the Broadway show. “Look who wants a f—ing safe space now. The very thing him and his supporters make fun of as liberal political correctness. God, what a POS,” she wrote.
In August, she shared a picture of herself watching the film “American Psycho,” captioning it, “Watching a cool Donald Trump biopic on the plane.”
Her taunts go back years before Trump began his 2016 presidential bid. In 2011 she wrote, “Donald Trump sure turned into a joke right? As opposed to what he was before which was so not a joke or anything.”
Teigen joins the company of other celebrities Trump has blocked on Twitter, including novelist Stephen King and Rosie O’Donnell.
This case adds to the brewing debate regarding the constitutionality of the president blocking users on Twitter. The Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University recently filed a lawsuit alleging the President’s behavior on Twitter infringes on free speech rights on the public forum.