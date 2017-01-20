Did the Donald Trump plagiarize the Batman villain Bane in his inaugural address? Some people on the internet sure seem to think so.

The line in question?

“We give it back to you… the people.”

Trump was referring to the transfer of power that occurs during the inauguration.

“Today we are not merely transferring power from one administration to another or from one party to another, but we are transferring power from Washington, D.C., and giving it back to you, the people.”

He added, “Washington flourished but the people did not share in its wealth. Politicians prospered but the jobs left and the factories closed. The establishment protected itself but not the citizens of our country. Their victories have not been your victories. Their triumphs have not been your triumphs and while they celebrated in our nation’s capital, there was little to celebrate for struggling families all across our land. That all changes starting right here and right now because this moment is your moment. It belongs to you.”

Bane, on the other hand was referring to the fictional city of Gotham, which he proclaims himself to be taking back from “the corrupt! The rich! The oppressors of generations who have kept you down with myths of opportunity, and we give it back to you… the people. Gotham is yours.”

The messages are actually pretty similar, minus the fact that one was delivered by a supergenius villain raised in prison and the other by the newly-inaugurated leader of the free world.

Watch the clips side-by-side in a video, tweeted by Deadspin’s Timothy Burke, below: