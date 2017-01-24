The White House is calling for the media’s cooperation in giving privacy to Barron Trump, the 10-year-old son of President Donald Trump.

“It is a longstanding tradition that the children of Presidents are afforded the opportunity to grow up outside of the political spotlight. The White House fully expects this tradition to continue. We appreciate your cooperation in this matter,” the White House said in a statement on Tuesday.

On Monday, a writer for “Saturday Night Live,” Katie Rich, was suspended for a tweet she made about the youngest of Trump’s children. She later apologized and called the tweet “inexcusable.”

“I sincerely apologize for the insensitive tweet. I deeply regret my actions & offensive words. It was inexcusable & I’m so sorry,” she wrote.

On Sunday, Chelsea Clinton called on privacy for Barron Trump. While her father was president, the media generally refrained, although the Clintons were said to be upset when “Saturday Night Live” did a skit in 1993 featuring their daughter.

“Barron Trump deserves the chance every child does — to be a kid. Standing up for every kid also means opposing @POTUS policies that hurt kids,” she wrote on Twitter.