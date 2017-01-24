The White House is calling for the media’s cooperation in giving privacy to Barron Trump, the 10-year-old son of President Donald Trump.
“It is a longstanding tradition that the children of Presidents are afforded the opportunity to grow up outside of the political spotlight. The White House fully expects this tradition to continue. We appreciate your cooperation in this matter,” the White House said in a statement on Tuesday.
On Monday, a writer for “Saturday Night Live,” Katie Rich, was suspended for a tweet she made about the youngest of Trump’s children. She later apologized and called the tweet “inexcusable.”
“I sincerely apologize for the insensitive tweet. I deeply regret my actions & offensive words. It was inexcusable & I’m so sorry,” she wrote.
On Sunday, Chelsea Clinton called on privacy for Barron Trump. While her father was president, the media generally refrained, although the Clintons were said to be upset when “Saturday Night Live” did a skit in 1993 featuring their daughter.
“Barron Trump deserves the chance every child does — to be a kid. Standing up for every kid also means opposing @POTUS policies that hurt kids,” she wrote on Twitter.
Everyone complaining about the SNL writer is claiming “there’s no civility” and “hateful and child abuse”. I agree that Barron should be off limits. That kids going to have enough problems having a narcissist for a dad and a mom that married the Donald for the money, not love. What I don’t get is where were all of you when T was “pussy grabbing” and making veiled threats for the assassination of Hillary – and throwing babies out of the rallies, and inciting violence at his rallies. I don’t think that’s civil or being loving…but you elect him none the less. Good going – “murica”.
What that SNL witch (with a capital “B”) said about Barron Trump was inexcusable and unspeakable…!! Talk about hateful and unconscious and child abuse…!! FIRE HER…!!
The left have gotten way too unhinged over trump to abide by any common sense of civility.
I’m quite anti-Trump, but this request should be granted wholeheartedly. Minor children are civilians. Leave them the hell alone.
If Barron does have something he is coping with along the lines of the autism spectrum to explain his physical behaviors, Melania should quickly dump her ill advised choice of “Bullying” as her FLOTUS cause and pivot to the autism spectrum or whatever it is to benefit all of those affected worldwide.
He seems like a normal kid to me.
just have to consider the sorce. Glad she was suspended from Saturday night Live
The SNL incident policed itself. This is just a play for sympathy. THERE IS NONE.