President Trump Again Blasts London Mayor Following Terror Attack

President Donald Trump criticized London Mayor Sadiq Khan in a tweet Monday morning, calling his statement for Londoners to not be alarmed by increased police presence after Saturday night’s attack a “pathetic excuse.”

Trump suggested Khan was downplaying the attacks by saying there was “no reason to be alarmed,” but failed to provide context from the mayor’s message. Trump then took a jab accusing mainstream media of selling Khan’s message.

Pathetic excuse by London Mayor Sadiq Khan who had to think fast on his "no reason to be alarmed" statement. MSM is working hard to sell it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2017

Khan’s statement the Trump referenced reads: “Londoners will see an increased police presence today and over the course of the next few days. No reason to be alarmed.”

Sarah Huckabee Sanders commented on the tweet during a White House press conference on Monday. “I don’t see that the president is picking a fight with the Mayor of London at all,” she said, adding that Trump was trying to make a point about national security.

This comes after British police confirmed seven victims died and 48 were injured on Saturday when terrorists plowed a van into pedestrians on London Bridge and then stabbed customers at a restaurant near Borough Market. The three assailants were shot and killed at the scene by law enforcement.

Trump first took issue with Khan’s response in a series of tweets sent out Sunday morning. He originally tweeted, “At least seven dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is ‘no reason to be alarmed!'”

A spokesperson for Khan responded to Trump’s comments saying that the Mayor “has more important things to do than respond to Donald Trump’s ill-informed tweet that deliberately takes out of context his remarks.”