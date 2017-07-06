Donald Trump Accuses CNN of Taking Body Slam Video ‘Too Seriously’

President Donald Trump took aim Thursday at both an enemy of the U.S. and one of his own personal bugbears while on an official visit to Poland.

Trump managed to berate both North Korea and CNN at the same time during a news conference alongside Polish President Andrzej Duda. After warning Pyongyang of possible U.S. military action, Trump went on to verbally slam CNN and its response to his tweeted video showing himself physically slamming a person whose head had CNN’s logo superimposed on it.

“As you know now, they have some pretty serious problems,” Trump said. “They have been fake news for a long time. They’ve been covering me in a very dishonest way.”

The doctored video drew widespread criticism and accusations that the president was inciting violence against the news media. Trump dismissed the controversy, saying Thursday that “CNN has really taken it too seriously, and I think they’ve hurt themselves very, very badly.”

But he has also criticized CNN for tracking down the original maker of the video he tweeted, a user of the social network Reddit, who apologized for having created the video in the first place.