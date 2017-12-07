Judge Sets Trial Date for DOJ Challenge of AT&T-Time Warner Merger

WASHINGTON — A federal judge set a March 19 start date for a trial in the Justice Department’s challenge to AT&T’s proposed merger with Time Warner.

U.S. District Judge Richard Leon said the trial would last an estimated three weeks, but a decision before April 22, the deadline that the two companies set to close the deal, “is not happening.”

AT&T had argued for a February trial, citing the need for a decision in the case before April 22, as now both companies will have to reach a new agreement on the proposed merger.

But Leon said the March 19 date was the only time in a packed court schedule, sandwiched between two other high-profile cases. He suggested that the companies extend their pact by 60 to 90 days.

Leon, appearing before a packed courtroom for the first hearing in the case, also urged both sides to limit motions.

Daniel Petrocelli, representing AT&T, told Leon that he would let his clients know about the court date and that they would “get back to the court on that.”

More to come.