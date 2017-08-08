Theme Parks Help Disney Beat Third-Quarter Earnings Expectations

The Walt Disney Company reported third-quarter earnings of $1.58 per share, topping Wall Street expectations largely on the strength of its theme parks.

Analysts had expected earnings of $1.55 per share and revenue of $14.4 billion. Year over year, third-quarter earnings for the period ending July 1 were down about 2%, from $1.62 a year ago. Revenues totaled $14.24 billion, also down from analyst expectations.

Disney, in a major move signaling it intends to compete with Netflix, announced it is buying majority ownership of BAMTech — the streaming-video division founded by Major League Baseball — setting a firm course for launching direct-to-consumer internet services from ESPN and Disney.

With this strategic shift, Disney will end its distribution agreement with Netflix for subscription streaming of new releases, beginning with the 2019 calendar year theatrical slate.

The media conglomerate said it will launch an ESPN-branded multi-sport video streaming service in early 2018, followed by a new Disney-branded direct-to-consumer streaming service in 2019.

ESPN continued to be a drag on Disney’s earnings as the company continued to shed subscribers as consumers continue cord-cutting. Disney’s earnings were buoyed by the strength of its theme-parks division, with brisk sales at Shanghai Disney, the company’s newest park, which has surpassed attendance expectations.

Disney executives had warned that this quarter’s film division performance would likely be less profitable than last year’s, considering the massive success of films like “Captain America: Civil War” and “Finding Dory” and “The Jungle Book.” This year’s third fiscal quarter were “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2,” “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tells” and “Cars 3.” While all three performed well, they did not match the box-office performance of last year’s slate of films.

Disney stock tumbled about 4% from its Tuesday close of $107.

