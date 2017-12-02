Disney Is Back in the Hunt for Parts of 21st Century Fox

Walt Disney and 21st Century Fox have re-started more serious discussions that could result in the owner of ABC and ESPN picking up pieces of the empire controlled by the Murdoch family, according to a report in The Wall Street Journal, while Comcast also remains interested in pursuing a potential deal.

A Fox spokesperson declined to comment on the report, while representatives of Disney and Comcast did not immediately respond to queries seeking comment.

As Variety reported last month, Fox has continued to hold preliminary discussions with Comcast, Disney, and other potential suitors about a sale process of the 20th Century Fox film and TV studio, the FX Networks and National Geographic cable group, Fox’s 30% stake in Hulu, and international TV platforms including Star India and its 39% interest in European satellite broadcaster Sky. Executives at Comcast and NBCUniversal are “being very serious” in studying the Fox assets and trying crunch the numbers with publicly available information, according to a person familiar with the matter. Sony and Verizon Communications are among the parties that have also expressed interest.

The combined value of the assets believed to be on the block is estimated at around $48.5 billion, according to media-industry analyst Michael Nathanson, with the 20th Century Fox film and TV production operation and library valued highest at around $15 billion.

Disney’s interest in the Fox assets first surfaced in early November, but the two sides were believed to have walked away over price and other terms. The ongoing talks signal that the Murdoch family, who have spent decades building a media empire that extends from the Fox broadcast network to Fox News Channel and The Wall Street Journal across two different media companies, see less room for growth for certain parts of the kingdom at a time when digital media is crimping the flow of many types of revenue that typically buoy the entertainment business.

More to come…