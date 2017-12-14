Disney-Fox: Ryan Reynolds, James Gunn and More React to Mega-Merger

Matt Fernandez

DEADPOOL
Disney and 21st Century Fox’s mega-merger was the talk of Tinseltown and Twitter on Thursday.

“Deadpool” star Ryan Reynolds, whose character could possibly team up with Marvel superheroes under the new deal, posted a photo of his irreverent Merc With a Mouth being escorted out of Disneyland by a security guard with the caption “apparently you can’t actually blow the Matterhorn.”

“The Simpsons” creator James L. Brooks tweeted, “Simpsons say ‘hi’ to Mickey with respect (he’s a lot older than we are),” along with a picture of Homer strangling the iconic Disney mascot, reminiscent of classic shots of him choking Bart.

James Gunn, who wrote and directed Disney-Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy” films, said, “while there are many aspects to Disney’s acquisition of 21st Century Fox’s assets, I am personally incredibly happy about it, for obvious reason. Welcome home, old friends.”

Comedian George Wallace wrote, “I love how Disney said to Fox, ‘We’ll take ALL of it… Except for Fox News that’s some dog s— right there.”

Judd Apatow also chimed in, stating that he was happy about the merger because Fox “will no longer be owned by the Murdochs who are toxic to our country and government because they are part of a propaganda arm which has no interest in anything but making them richer. Hopefully, overall, less movies won’t be made.”

