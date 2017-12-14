The Walt Disney Co. will lease the Fox lot in Century City for seven years as part of the former’s pending acquisition of 21st Century Fox. Insider told Variety that Fox executive Peter Rice informed employees of the lease agreement in a town hall meeting on the lot Thursday.

According to sources inside the meeting, Rice, president of 21st Century Fox, assured employees that no one who works on the lot would be relocated in the near future. Rice did concede that Disney will need to look at Fox’s businesses and that redundancies will inevitably identified and that layoff would be inevitable. But he did promise “big severance packages” along the lines of buyouts the company offered two years ago.

According to one insider, Rice spoke with employees for roughly an hour. The overall mood was characterized as positive, but there was also tangible uncertainty in the room.

Rice called the event “a momentous occasion,” adding “I’ve been here for 30 years, and I never in my liftetime thought that Rupert would sell.”

On Thursday, it was announced that Disney had reached an agreement to purchase the bulk of Fox’s assets, including its television and movie studios, in a deal that values the Fox assets in the transaction at $66.1 billion, including $13.7 billion in 21st Century Fox debt, or $28 a share. The deal was unforeseen until rumors surfaced this fall Fox chief Rupert Murdoch had begun entertaining the notion of selling off his company’s entertainment properties

“In uncertainty, there’s change, and in change there’s opportunity,” Rice told employees. He said that the new combined company would generate $20 billion a year in profits, which will allow it to “compete with the Amazons of the world.” He also dismissed the notion that the two companies were joining to challenge Netflix, noting that Netflix loses $2.5 billion a year. Rice also said that the new Fox entity will only do business in the U.S. and will generate $3 billion a year.

Rice did not address how Fox Broadcasting, which is remaining in the slimmer 21st Century Fox alongside the company’s news assets and Fox Sports 1, will source content. However, insiders tell Variety that rumors abound on the lot speculating that profits from the sale to Disney could be used to buy a new studio.

Rice also predicted that the deal 1would take 12-18 mojnths to close and emphasized that there would be no short term affect on business operations.

As for pending approval of the deal from federal regulators, Rice told those assembled “The lawyers believe it will pass.”

Stacey Snider, the head of Fox’s film division, has canceled a trip to Washington D.C. for the premiere of the film “The Post.” She has stayed in Los Angeles for a series of small meetings with employees to discuss the Disney deal.