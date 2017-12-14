Disney-Fox Deal: Bob Iger on Management Plans, Direct-to-Consumer Focus and Staying Through 2021

Disney’s interest in 21st Century Fox’s film and TV assets is all about building up its direct-to-consumer streaming capabilities.

Disney chairman-CEO Bob Iger was blunt in laying out the rationale for the $52.4 billion deal with investors on Thursday. Disney needs to enhance its ability to reach consumers directly with programming and channels to guard against further declines in the current pay TV eco-system.

Building up direct-to-consumer offerings “is vital to the future our of media business and its our highest priority,” Iger told investors during a conference call held an hour after Disney and Fox unveiled the acquisition pact.

With consumers flocking to on-demand and streaming options, Disney needs to make sure it has the pipelines in place to prepare for the future. Disney intends to keep its channels distributed in the MVPD arena. But if the marketplace shifts, “we’d be well-positioned to in effect flip a switch and distribute programs and channels direct-to-consumer through the platforms we’ve created.”

Iger was pressed by analysts about management plans for the enlarged Disney film and TV operation but he avoided any specifics. Iger pointed to Disney’s track record of trying to maintain the culture and leadership of companies that it has acquired, notably Pixar, Marvel and LucasFilm.

“We have not only respected the culture of those organizations but respected and appreciated the talent that came with those acquisitions,” Iger said.

Earlier, in an interview with ABC’s “Good Morning America,” Iger was asked specifically about the future of 21st Century Fox CEO James Murdoch, who is rumored to be seeking a high-level role at Disney.

“James and I will be talking over the next number of months,” Iger said. “We’ll be discussing whether there’s a role for him at this company.”

As part of the Fox transaction, Iger extended his contract as chairman-CEO for another two years, in order to be the steady hand on the tiller as the Fox assets are integrated into Disney, assuming the deal passes muster with federal regulators.

Iger had previously said that he was committed to stepping down at the end of his most recent extension, through mid-2019. But spearheading the biggest acquisition in Disney’s nearly 100-year history required him to stick around. It came at the request of the Disney board as well as that of 21st Century Fox.

“I’ve got one of the great jobs in the world,” Iger said. “This combination makes it more exciting.”

