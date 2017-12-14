Disney Agrees to $2.5 Billion Breakup Fee if Regulators Block 21st Century Fox Deal

By
Cynthia Littleton

Managing Editor: Television

Cynthia's Most Recent Stories

View All
Bob Iger Rupert Murdoch
CREDIT: Courtesy of Disney

Disney has committed to pay a $2.5 billion breakup fee to 21st Century Fox if its $52.4 billion deal to buy most of Fox’s film and TV assets is blocked by federal regulators.

The agreement unveiled Thursday also provides for a breakup fee of $1.52 billion payable by either side if Disney or Fox pulls out of the transaction for reasons other than regulatory problems.

The hefty fee tied to the regulatory review process reflects the industry’s uncertainty about the Justice Department’s approach to media consolidation now that it is suing to block the AT&T-Time Warner merger.

According to Disney’s Securities and Exchange Commission filing, the acquisition pact expires on Dec. 13, 2018, but has provisions for up to a one-year extension.

The filing also revealed that Iger on Wednesday set his two-year extension to remain Disney chairman-CEO through the end of 2021. His previous contract ran through mid-2019. However, the contract extension deal gives Iger an out in 2019 if the Fox transaction has not closed.

Under the contract extension, Iger’s base annual salary will increase by $500,000 to $3 million. He also received nearly 1 million new stock awards and grants.

More Biz

  • Bob Iger Rupert Murdoch

    International Players React to Fox-Disney Deal With Envy, Fear

    Disney has committed to pay a $2.5 billion breakup fee to 21st Century Fox if its $52.4 billion deal to buy most of Fox’s film and TV assets is blocked by federal regulators. The agreement unveiled Thursday also provides for a breakup fee of $1.52 billion payable by either side if Disney or Fox pulls […]

  • media stocks - wall-street

    Disney-Fox Deal: Media Stocks Rise After Megadeal Announcement

    Disney has committed to pay a $2.5 billion breakup fee to 21st Century Fox if its $52.4 billion deal to buy most of Fox’s film and TV assets is blocked by federal regulators. The agreement unveiled Thursday also provides for a breakup fee of $1.52 billion payable by either side if Disney or Fox pulls […]

  • Ajit Pai Free Speech

    FCC Nears Vote to Repeal Net Neutrality Rules

    Disney has committed to pay a $2.5 billion breakup fee to 21st Century Fox if its $52.4 billion deal to buy most of Fox’s film and TV assets is blocked by federal regulators. The agreement unveiled Thursday also provides for a breakup fee of $1.52 billion payable by either side if Disney or Fox pulls […]

  • Bob Iger Rupert Murdoch

    Disney-Fox Will Be Global Powerhouse, Especially in Asia and Europe

    Disney has committed to pay a $2.5 billion breakup fee to 21st Century Fox if its $52.4 billion deal to buy most of Fox’s film and TV assets is blocked by federal regulators. The agreement unveiled Thursday also provides for a breakup fee of $1.52 billion payable by either side if Disney or Fox pulls […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2017 Penske Media Corporation

ad