Disney Extends Contracts for CFO, General Counsel and Chief Strategy Officer

Disney on Thursday said it extended job contracts for three top executives — including its chief financial officer and general counsel — and struck a new deal with its chief human resources officer, according to an SEC filing.

Disney’s CFO Christine McCarthy and Chief Strategy Officer Kevin Mayer will see their employment terms extended through 2021; previously their terms were set to expire in 2019. General Counsel Alan Braverman will had his agreement with the company extended through July 2019 instead of next March under his previous employment agreement.

Mayer and McCarthy will see their annual base salary rise from $1.3 million to $1.5 million. Braverman’s salary will remain the same — nearly $1.6 million — and he will also be granted a long-term incentive award no less than 225% of his annual base salary. Mayer and McCarthy will also receive a long-term incentive award no less than three times their annual base salaries.

Jayne Parker’s pay will rise from $865,000 to $975,000. Mayer’s contract also calls for a one-year consulting period after his term ends in 2021 with an annual salary of $200,000.

McCarthy and Mayer have both served in their current roles since since 2015; Braverman started as general counsel in 2003 and Parker became chief human resources officer in 2009.

Pictured, left to right: Christine M. McCarthy, Alan Braverman, Kevin A. Mayer and Jayne Parker