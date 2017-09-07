Disney Employee Struck and Killed by Car While Walking Near Studio

A car hit and killed a Disney employee who was walking in a marked crosswalk near Disney’s studio lot in Burbank on Thursday morning, police said.

The fatal crash occurred shortly after 9 a.m. at the intersection of Alameda Avenue and Lincoln Street. Burbank police detained the two men in the vehicle, and said that alcohol or drugs appeared to be a factor in the collision.

The car careened into three other vehicles after striking the female Disney employee, whose identity has not been released pending notification of next of kin. She was transported to a hospital where she was pronounced dead. No other serious injuries were reported and the cause of the collision is still under investigation.

CEO Bob Iger said in an email to company employees “we’re all heartbroken by the loss.” Disney execs also reached out to her family to offer their support and deepest condolences.

Iger said in his email that other studio employees witnessed the fatal collision and “are understandably very shaken by the experience.”

The crosswalk is outside of the Alameda gate of the Disney lot.