Disney, Cable Stocks Take Hit as Investors Worry About Long-Term Media Trends

Disney and the largest cable operators saw their share prices take a hit on Thursday as investors seemed to renew concerns about long-term trends in the traditional media sector.

Disney shares were down as much as 5% after CEO Bob Iger announced during the Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference in Beverly Hills that the studio has decided to include its Marvel and “Star Wars” movie titles in the subscription entertainment service that it is planning to launch in the U.S. by the end of 2019. The new service will take the place of the traditional pay TV window for Disney film titles.

Meanwhile, cable shares were also hammered by news of the past 24 hours. Comcast executive Matthew Strauss, also speaking at the Bank of America conference, acknowledged that video subscribers would be down for the quarter by 100,000-150,000. That sent Comcast shares down 6%, the biggest one-day drop in six years, per CNBC.

Shares in Comcast rivals Charter Communications and Altice USA also took a plunge. The cable drop was also likely exacerbated by a report issued Wednesday evening by Moody’s Investor Service casting doubt on the plausibility of Charter being acquired by a telco or tech giant because of the debt load that would accompany any transaction. Charter, the second-largest cable operator behind Comcast, has been the subject of takeover talk on Wall Street in recent months amid chatter that Verizon was eyeing the company.

