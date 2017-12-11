You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Disney Nearing Finish Line With 21st Century Fox as Comcast Bows Out of Acquisition Hunt

By
Cynthia Littleton

Managing Editor: Television

Cynthia's Most Recent Stories

View All
Rupert Murdoch Bob Iger Disney Fox Merger
CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

Disney has such an inside track on reaching a $60 billion-plus deal to acquire key entertainment and sports assets from 21st Century Fox that Comcast has formally exited the chase.

Comcast said Monday it was “no longer” looking at Fox’s film and TV studio and other assets as acquisition targets. The cable giant had yet to comment on its interest in Fox prior to Monday’s statement. But with Hollywood abuzz of a Disney-Fox deal coming down within the next few days, Comcast made a point of getting the first word in on its effort.

“When a set of assets like 21st Century Fox’s becomes available, it’s our responsibility to evaluate if there’s a strategic fit that could benefit our company and our shareholders,” Comcast said in a statement. “That’s what we tried to do and we are no longer engaged in the review of those assets. We never got the level of engagement needed to make a definitive offer. We have a terrific company with a strong portfolio of businesses and will continue to focus on driving growth, innovating, creating great content, and providing excellent experiences for our customers.”

More to come

More Film

  • Oscars 2016 Red Carpet Placeholder

    Oscars: 10 Live-Action Shorts Advance in Race

    Disney has such an inside track on reaching a $60 billion-plus deal to acquire key entertainment and sports assets from 21st Century Fox that Comcast has formally exited the chase. Comcast said Monday it was “no longer” looking at Fox’s film and TV studio and other assets as acquisition targets. The cable giant had yet […]

  • The Black List

    Post-World War II Revenge Thriller 'Ruin' Leads 2017 Black List

    Disney has such an inside track on reaching a $60 billion-plus deal to acquire key entertainment and sports assets from 21st Century Fox that Comcast has formally exited the chase. Comcast said Monday it was “no longer” looking at Fox’s film and TV studio and other assets as acquisition targets. The cable giant had yet […]

  • Ryan Lizza Fired

    CNN Suspends Ryan Lizza After New Yorker Cuts Ties for 'Improper Sexual Conduct'

    Disney has such an inside track on reaching a $60 billion-plus deal to acquire key entertainment and sports assets from 21st Century Fox that Comcast has formally exited the chase. Comcast said Monday it was “no longer” looking at Fox’s film and TV studio and other assets as acquisition targets. The cable giant had yet […]

  • Steve Beeks Lionsgate

    Veteran Executive Steve Beeks Departing From Lionsgate

    Disney has such an inside track on reaching a $60 billion-plus deal to acquire key entertainment and sports assets from 21st Century Fox that Comcast has formally exited the chase. Comcast said Monday it was “no longer” looking at Fox’s film and TV studio and other assets as acquisition targets. The cable giant had yet […]

  • No Merchandising. Editorial Use Only. No

    'Endless Summer' Filmmaker Bruce Brown Dies at 80

    Disney has such an inside track on reaching a $60 billion-plus deal to acquire key entertainment and sports assets from 21st Century Fox that Comcast has formally exited the chase. Comcast said Monday it was “no longer” looking at Fox’s film and TV studio and other assets as acquisition targets. The cable giant had yet […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2017 Penske Media Corporation

ad