Dish Drops 196,000 TV Subs Overall in Q2, Misses Earnings Expectations

The bloodletting for Dish Network continues: America’s No. 2 satellite operator reported a net decline of 196,000 pay-television subscribers in the second quarter of 2017, and missed Wall Street expectations for revenue and profit.

For the second quarter of 2017, Dish reported revenue of $3.64 billion and diluted earnings per share of 9 cents. Financial analysts expected Dish to report revenue of $3.72 billion and EPS of 74 cents. Dish’s net income of $40 million for the period — down 91% from a year ago — was squeezed by litigation expenses of $280 million (net of related taxes).

At least Dish’s sub loss for the most recent quarter wasn’t as bad as last year: In Q2 2016, the operator reported its worst-ever quarterly subscriber loss, dropping a net 281,000 subs. (including an estimated decline of between 315,000 and 330,000 traditional satellite TV customers). Dish lumps together both satellite and Sling TV over-the-top customers in reporting subscribers, forcing investors to guess at how poorly its core satellite biz is faring.

Other big pay-TV operators also saw negative sub growth in Q2 — it’s historically a weak season for the sector — but the damage hasn’t been as bad as some had feared. While AT&T had a record loss of 351,000 U-verse and DirecTV satellite accounts (offset somewhat by DirecTV Now gains), cable giant Comcast had a not-too-horrible net decline of 45,000 residential video subs and Charter Communications and Verizon shored up sub declines versus the year-ago quarter.

As of June 30, 2017, Dish had 13.332 million pay-TV subscribers, down from 13.593 million at the end of second quarter 2016.

Dish, searching for a way to stop the customer drain, launched the “Spokeslistener” marketing campaign earlier this year centered around empathizing with consumers instead of leading with a price/value message.