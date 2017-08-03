Dish Drops 196,000 TV Subs Overall in Q2, Misses Earnings Expectations

NY Digital Editor @xpangler
Dish network logo
Courtesy of Dish network

The bloodletting for Dish Network continues: America’s No. 2 satellite operator reported a net decline of 196,000 pay-television subscribers in the second quarter of 2017, and missed Wall Street expectations for revenue and profit.

For the second quarter of 2017, Dish reported revenue of $3.64 billion and diluted earnings per share of 9 cents. Financial analysts expected Dish to report revenue of $3.72 billion and EPS of 74 cents. Dish’s net income of $40 million for the period — down 91% from a year ago — was squeezed by litigation expenses of $280 million (net of related taxes).

At least Dish’s sub loss for the most recent quarter wasn’t as bad as last year: In Q2 2016, the operator reported its worst-ever quarterly subscriber loss, dropping a net 281,000 subs. (including an estimated decline of between 315,000 and 330,000 traditional satellite TV customers). Dish lumps together both satellite and Sling TV over-the-top customers in reporting subscribers, forcing investors to guess at how poorly its core satellite biz is faring.

Other big pay-TV operators also saw negative sub growth in Q2 — it’s historically a weak season for the sector — but the damage hasn’t been as bad as some had feared. While AT&T had a record loss of 351,000 U-verse and DirecTV satellite accounts (offset somewhat by DirecTV Now gains), cable giant Comcast had a not-too-horrible net decline of 45,000 residential video subs and Charter Communications and Verizon shored up sub declines versus the year-ago quarter.

As of June 30, 2017, Dish had 13.332 million pay-TV subscribers, down from 13.593 million at the end of second quarter 2016.

Dish, searching for a way to stop the customer drain, launched the “Spokeslistener” marketing campaign earlier this year centered around empathizing with consumers instead of leading with a price/value message.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Biz News from Variety

    Loading
    ad