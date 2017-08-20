Dick Gregory, Groundbreaking Comedian and Civil Rights Activist, Dies at 84

Civil Rights Activist Dick Gregory
Dick Gregory, the pioneering standup comedian and civil rights activist who made his advocacy work a key component of his on-stage persona, died Saturday night in Washington, D.C. He was 84.

Gregory’s death was confirmed by his family in an Instagram post.

“The family appreciates the outpouring of support and love and respectfully asks for their privacy as they grieve during this very difficult time,” read the post from son Christian Gregory.

Gregory was active on the standup and public speaking circuit for more than a half-century. He was performing shows until just a few weeks ago when he was hospitalized on Aug. 9. Gregory recently released a new book, “Defining Moments in Black History: Reading Between the Lies,” and he recently penned a guest column for Variety about how communities can band together to end police brutality.

Gregory made his mark in the early 1960s as a rare African-American comedian who was a success in nightclubs geared to white audiences. One his breaks famously came in 1960 when he was invited by Playboy founder Hugh Hefner to perform at his Playboy Lounge in Chicago.

Gregory was known for his folksy delivery and for incorporating commentary about segregation and discrimination into his routines. During this period he released a number of successful spoken word albums, notably 1961’s “In Living Black and White,” 1962’s “Talks Turkey,” 1964’s “So You See … We All Have Problems” and 1968’s “The Two Sides of Dick Gregory.”

By the mid-1960s, after his friend and fellow activist Medgar Evers was murdered, Gregory turned his focus to full-time work as an activist with Martin Luther King Jr. and others. He was vocal advocate for the rights of African-Americans and Native Americans, and he was an early opponent of the Vietnam war and South Africa’s apartheid.

More to come

 

    1. Sandra Milliner says:
      August 19, 2017 at 8:01 pm

      Truly an amazing talent, activist and father. He inspired me and his children always spoke so highly of him in interviews I have seen. He educated so many of us with his integrity & humor. Love, light & laughter always.

    2. Daphneann says:
      August 19, 2017 at 7:59 pm

      Love this man

    3. Jodenise Crawford says:
      August 19, 2017 at 7:58 pm

      May his family be at peace with such a great life and love for our people.

