MTV has turned itself upside down — literally — to mark today’s A Day Without a Woman and International Women’s Day events.

The Viacom-owned cabler has turned the “M” in its logo into a “W” in honor of the worldwide effort to highlight gender inequality and the role of women in society. In the U.S., the Day Without a Women event is billed as a national strike in which women are encouraged to stay away from work.

The top of MTV’s website was devoted to the strike, including a prominent link to a LookDifferent.org site offering a list of strike-related events and a deep-dive into issues related to gender bias, wage inequality and feminism.

UTA was among the entertainment industry companies giving employees free rein to participate in the daylong strike, organized by the activists behind the Jan. 21 Women’s March events held around the world.

Prominent entertainment industry figures also voiced support for both events on social media.

"Whatever women do they must do twice as well as men to be thought half as good. Luckily, this is not difficult" #internationalwomensday pic.twitter.com/3jzQcEpKnH — Adele (@Adele) March 8, 2017

The Trump WH is so feminist, EVERY day is Day Without a Woman. pic.twitter.com/rYZeYo04kn — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) March 8, 2017

About 95% of the time I'm directed by a man. #ADayWithoutAWoman directing is the norm. — Kristen Schaal (@kristenschaaled) March 8, 2017