David A. Goodman Running Unopposed for WGA West Presidency

David A. Goodman, longtime executive producer on “Family Guy,” will become the next president of the Writers Guild of America West, succeeding Howard Rodman in the post.

Rodman announced last month that he would not seek another two-year term. Goodman had been selected by the guild’s nominating committee as a candidate to succeed Rodman and was unopposed, as another unnamed candidate selected by the nominating committee declined to run.

Members were still able to run against Goodman via petition but none did so before Friday’s deadline.

Goodman served as executive producer of Seth MacFarlane’s “Family Guy” between 2005 and 2012. He broke into the business in 1986 as a story editor on “The Golden Girls” and has writing and producing credits on “Enterprise,” “American Dad,” “Allen Gregory,” “Futurama,” “Babes,” and “Stark Raving Mad.”

The election will take place in September with dues-current members eligible to vote. Results will be announced on Sept. 18. The WGA West represents about 9,000 members.

Marjorie David, a WGA West board member, has been nominated by the committee to succeed Goodman as vice president. Another unnamed candidate declined to run against her. Aaron Mendelsohn has been nominated to seek re-election as secretary-treasurer along with board member Carleton Eastlake.

The board’s nominating committee also nominated incumbents Andrea Berloff, Luvh Rakhe, Meredith Stiehm, and Zak Penn along with nine other candidates for eight open board seats. The remaining candidates are Francesca Butler, Nicole Yorkin, Angelina Burnett, John August, Michele Mulroney, Spiro Skentzos, and Patti Carr. Adam Horowitz and Ligiah Villalobos recently withdrew their candidacies.

Rodman won the 2015 election over Joan Meyerson and was often the public face of the guild during its contentious negotiations with production companies, which led to an 11th hour deal on May 1. As VP, Goodman was an ex-officio member of the negotiating committee.

“House of Cards” creator Beau Willimon is running unopposed for the presidency of the Writers Guild of America East to succeed Michael Winship, who has opted not to run. Willimon will assume the office in September.