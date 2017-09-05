Univision, Telemundo Express Dismay Over End of DACA: ‘They Deserve Better’

Donald Trump Hurricane Harvey
WASHINGTON — The two largest Spanish-language networks issued statements expressing dismay over President Donald Trump’s decision to end the “Dreamer” program, and called for Congress to take quick action to allow young undocumented immigrants to remain in the U.S.

Randy Falco, the CEO of Univision, said that he was “disappointed, to say the least” by the announcement.

He said that the company “will continue to stand by them, including those talented Dreamers working at our company to advance our mission of entertaining, informing, and empowering the Hispanic community and the rising American mainstream we serve. Their stories are unmistakably American. They deserve better than this.

“That is why today’s announcement should not be seen by those who espouse anti-immigrant sentiments as a ‘win’ or a way to send hundreds of thousands of immigrants back into the shadows. We must not allow this move to foster ethnic discrimination in our neighborhoods, schools, and workplaces.”

Telemundo, a unit of NBCUniversal, also issued a statement, saying that they “are disheartened by the decision to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

“In addition to the human impact of this decision, repealing DACA will result in the loss of thousands of jobs in the United States and billions of dollars in economic growth over the next decade. We urge Congress to act swiftly to preserve the rights of these valuable members of our community. All of our elected representatives should be held accountable toward this end.”

Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced that the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program would end, after a wind down period, unless Congress passes immigration legislation. He faulted the Obama administration for starting the program in 2012 by executive order, which Sessions said exceeded the president’s constitutional authority.

But Falco and other business leaders, including Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, urged the administration to retain the program in an open letter last week. They cited its widespread impact, as it affects almost 800,000 people. They were allowed to stay in the country under a set of conditions, including that they arrived in the United States when they were under the age of 16.

