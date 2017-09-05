Trump Administration Announces End to ‘Dreamer’ Program

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump’s administration announced the end of a program that allows young undocumented immigrants to stay in the United States.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced that they would rescind President Barack Obama’s 2012 executive order that allowed for young undocumented immigrants to remain, with a “wind down” process in which Congress can act. Almost 800,000 people are protected from deportation under the program. Sessions called the program an “open ended circumvention of immigration laws.”

“We cannot admit everyone who wants to come here,” Sessions said.

Earlier in the day, Trump tweeted that Congress needed to act. “Congress, get ready to do your job — DACA!”

Ten attorneys general had threatened to challenge the program in court, a move that would have put Trump in the position of having to defend DACA in court. Trump campaigned on eliminating the executive orders, but has more recently said that there was a need to treat those in the program with “heart.”

The announcement came as a number of Silicon Valley and media executives signed a letter urging that the undocumented immigrants — known as “dreamers” — be allowed to stay. AT&T’s Randall Stephenson, IAC’s Barry Diller and Casey Wasserman are among those who recently signed the letter, adding to a list that also includes Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg and Apple’s Tim Cook.

250 of my Apple coworkers are #Dreamers. I stand with them. They deserve our respect as equals and a solution rooted in American values. — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) September 3, 2017

The open letter from business executives made the case that all “DACA recipients grew up in America, registered with our government, submitted to extensive background checks, and are diligently giving back to our communities and paying income taxes.

“Our economy would lose $460.3 billion from the national GDP and $24.6 billion in Social Security and Medicare tax contributions,” if DACA recipients lose their protections and face deportation, the letter continued, calling those recipients, also known as Dreamers, “vital to the future of our companies and our economy.”

Those in the DACA program have to meet a set of criteria, including having come to the U.S. with their parents before they turned 16. A fear is that if the program ends, their risk of deportation will only increase because the government will have access to their personal information.

Protests of the DACA decision were organized in several major cities Tuesday by immigrants rights groups. By 11 a.m., a small crowd had gathered outside Trump Tower in New York. NYPD officers began erecting barricades along Fifth Avenue, indicating that more people were expected throughout the day.