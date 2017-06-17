Cosby Spokesman: ‘Johnnie Cochran Is Looking Down Smiling’

Following a mistrial on Saturday in the sexual assault case against Bill Cosby, his spokesman Andrew Wyatt said Johnnie Cochran is “looking down smiling” at the 79 year-old comedian.

“Mr. Cosby’s power is back. It’s back,” Wyatt told reporters. “So the legacy didn’t go anywhere. It has been restored.”

He also quoted Black Panther co-founder Huey P. Newton, repeating the quote: “Power is the ability to define phenomena, and make it act in a desired manner.”

Cochran, the late attorney who helped acquit O.J. Simpson of murder in, was a friend of Cosby’s.

Wyatt, before escorting Cosby to a nearby SUV outside the courthouse, also took a shot at Gloria Allred: “To all those attorneys like Gloria Allred who conspired against us, go back to law school and take a class.”

Prosecutor Kevin Steele vowed to retry the case against Cosby for allegedly drugging and raping Andrea Constand in 2004.

“We have made the determination of moving forward, and it lies in the fact she deserves a verdict in this this case … and we will push forward to try and get justice done,” said Steele during a press conference after the judge declared a mistrial. “We hope that moving forward in this case sends a strong message that victims of these types of crimes can come forward and can be heard on what has happened to them.”