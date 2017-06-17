Cosby Spokesman: ‘Johnnie Cochran Is Looking Down Smiling’

Following a mistrial on Saturday in the sexual assault case against Bill Cosby, his spokesman Andrew Wyatt said Johnnie Cochran is “looking down smiling” at the 79 year-old comedian.
“Mr. Cosby’s power is back. It’s back,” Wyatt told reporters. “So the legacy didn’t go anywhere. It has been restored.”
He also quoted Black Panther co-founder Huey P. Newton, repeating the quote: “Power is the ability to define phenomena, and make it act in a desired manner.”
Cochran, the late attorney who helped acquit O.J. Simpson of murder in, was a friend of Cosby’s.
Wyatt, before escorting Cosby to a nearby SUV outside the courthouse, also took a shot at Gloria Allred: “To all those attorneys like Gloria Allred who conspired against us, go back to law school and take a class.”
Prosecutor Kevin Steele vowed to retry the case against Cosby for allegedly drugging and raping Andrea Constand in 2004.
“We have made the determination of moving forward, and it lies in the fact she deserves a verdict in this this case … and we will push forward to try and get justice done,” said Steele during a press conference after the judge declared a mistrial. “We hope that moving forward in this case sends a strong message that victims of these types of crimes can come forward and can be heard on what has happened to them.”
I’m sure Johnnie Cochran is. A shame to lose this bigger than life attorney who had everything to live. While his law firm lives on Johnnie is missed with each passing day. How about it, OJ? Agree to this?
I came out to Hollywood in 1989. Even then it was well known that Bill Cosby was a sexual harasser. My old friend who was the first black Playmate was a Disney kid and she was greeted by Cosby in an open bathrobe at the door when he invited he to come for dinner. She was 15 at the time. Many actors didn’t want to work with him because he was such a pervert, and I’m talking about black actors. This guy needs to finish out his life behind bars. It won’t be so bad Bill. There are lot’s of black people in jail who like you. Maybe you can even share a cell with OJ.
No way restored by those in the know. I’ve known about his sexual exploit behavior since the ’70’s. indeed, found it frustrating for him to be named father of the year and other honors. His unique behavior cannot be made up!!
His power is back? Lol!!!!!