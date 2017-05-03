GOP and Democratic House Members Form ‘Reality Caucus’

Senior Editor @tedstew
virtual reality
Andrew Rybalko / Shutterstock

A group of Capitol Hill lawmakers have formed what has been dubbed the “Reality Caucus” — a group focused on virtual, augmented, and mixed reality technologies.

Rep. Yvette Clarke (D-N.Y.), Rep. Suzan DelBene (D-Wash.), Rep. Bill Flores (R-Texas), Rep. Darrell Issa (R-Calif.), and Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.) are co-chairs of the caucus.

“As these technologies continue to advance and grow, this ‘Reality Caucus’ will work to foster information sharing between Congress and our nation’s world-leading technology industry,” the co-chairs said in a joint statement. “These technologies have shown tremendous potential for innovation in the fields of entertainment, education, and healthcare. As these technologies develop, questions will inevitably rise in privacy, intellectual property, and other areas.”

They added, “This is an opportunity to educate our colleagues and others to ensure Congress is doing all it can to encourage — rather than hinder — these enterprising fields.”

The caucus didn’t reveal when it will hold its first meeting.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Biz News from Variety

    Loading
    ad