Comcast Corp. delivered strong fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 earnings on Thursday from its cable operations and NBCUniversal division. But the focus of Wall Street analysts on the company’s conference call was the cable giant’s plan to add wireless service to its bundled offering.

Comcast has a pact with telco giant Verizon that will allow the Philadelphia-based cable giant to offer wireless phone and data services to subscriber base. Comcast chief Brian Roberts said during the call that the wireless offering will begin to rollout in the first half of this year but would not elaborate on details such as specific timing and where the service will launch in Comcast’s footprint.

The focus on Comcast’s wireless ambitions came on the same day the Wall Street Journal reported that Verizon has made a preliminary approach to Comcast’s cable rival Charter Communications about a potential merger. The prospects of marrying wired video and high-speed data providers with telcos such as Verizon and Sprint has become a speculative focus for media M&A in the past few weeks.

The new Trump administration is expected to bring a lighter regulatory touch along with its pro-business agenda. However, the media-centric nature of such deals could spark resistance in Washington, given Trump’s adversarial relationship with mainstream news orgs and the populist fervor driving skepticism of Big Media. AT&T is already sweating out the potential for the new regime in Washington to throw up roadblocks to its pending $85.4 billion merger with Time Warner.

For now, Comcast has an established agreement with Verizon to piggyback on the telco giant’s wireless network as needed to provide service to its customers that sign up for wireless service.

“We’re excited to get it launched,” Robert said. “We believe we’ll learn a lot as we go.”

Roberts was pressed on the cost of that launch and how Comcast will compete in the crowded market. Roberts said it’s all about the bundle, allowing Comcast to offer the “quad play” offering of video, high-speed Internet, telephone and wireless service that is becoming a staple for MVPDs in other countries.

“The goal of the business is to have better bundling with some of our customers who want to save some of their bill and get a world-class product and take a bundle and have lower churn,” Roberts said. “If you can achieve that we’ll see the economics really work. That’s the goal. There’s only way to find out is to get started.”

