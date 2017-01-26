Solid growth in content licensing and theme parks at NBCUniversal and gains in video and high-speed data subscribers on the cable side led Comcast Corp. to edge past analysts’ expectations for its fourth quarter earnings.

Comcast reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share of 89 cents while Wall Street had been expecting 87 cents per share.

Comcast chairman-CEO Brian Roberts hailed the gains in cable and NBCUniversal for the quarter and the full year.

“Our performance at Comcast Cable was exceptionally strong. We grew operating cash flow 5.6%, added 161,000 video subscribers, the best video customer results in a decade, and delivered our best high-speed Internet customer results in nine years,” Roberts said. “NBCUniversal also had a terrific year, fueled by the tremendous success of the Olympics, the opening of new attractions at our theme parks, and strong theatrical performances, particularly in animation. The consistency and strength of our results enables us to announce that we are increasing our dividend by 15% per share, we will split our stock two-for-one, the twelfth split in our company’s history, and we expect to repurchase $5 billion of our stock this year.”

More to come