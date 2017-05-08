Comcast and Charter Join Forces on Wireless, Seeking to Cut Costs

Comcast and Charter Communications, the two biggest U.S. cable operators, are teaming up to cut the cord.

The cable giants announced a pact Monday under which they will collaborate to develop technical infrastructure for wireless operations — with the goal of spending less together in their forays into mobile services than they would spend separately.

Comcast plans to launch Xfinity Mobile, a service powered by Verizon Wireless, in the next few weeks. It’s intended to reinforce Comcast’s wireline bundle: Xfinity Mobile will be sold as a bundle with Comcast’s other Xfinity services, with up to five phone lines automatically available for no extra cost when a customer adds Xfinity Mobile to their Xfinity Internet service.

Both Comcast and Charter already have separate deals with Verizon Wireless, which is providing the national wireless network to power their mobile products. Under the cable companies’ pact, they have agreed to work together only with respect to national mobile network operators, through potential commercial arrangements including deals with third-party carriers (like Verizon) and “other material transactions” in the wireless industry, for a 12-month period.

The companies said their agreement covers several potential operational areas in wireless including: creating common operating platforms; technical standards development; device forward and reverse logistics; and emerging wireless technology platforms.

In a bid to lobby government regulators on the benefits of the tie-up, Comcast and Charter said the deal is expected to provide “more choice, innovative products and competitive prices” for consumers. The operators will be competing for share against AT&T, Sprint and T-Mobile, as well as their mutual partner Verizon, in the wireless space.

“Both of our companies have regional wireless businesses using the same 4G LTE network [operated by Verizon], and by working together our goal is to create even better experiences for our customers,” Comcast chairman and CEO Brian Roberts said in a statement.

Tom Rutledge, Charter’s chairman and CEO, added, “By working with the team at Comcast, we can not only speed Charter’s entry into the marketplace, it will also enable us to provide more competition and drive costs down for consumers at a similar national scale as current wireless operators.”